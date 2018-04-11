Police identify Kansas bank robbery suspect

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and have identified the suspect.

Just after 5:45 p.m. Monday, a suspect entered the First Bank of Newton South Branch, 1404 South Kansas Avenue, and communicated to the clerk his intent to commit a robbery, according to a media release. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a silver passenger car.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Martin L. Paris. He is on federal probation in Oklahoma for previous bank robberies.

Paris was identified when someone he knew recognized a surveillance image of him in media coverage and alerted authorities.

Paris was last known to be in the Oklahoma City area Tuesday night. He is about 5-foot-5 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, and is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Kia Optima.

Law enforcement agencies across multiple states are looking for him. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911. Do not approach him or try to confront him.