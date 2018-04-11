Man Pleads Guilty To Kansas Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a bank in Bonner Springs, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Timothy Karpovich, 39, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. An affidavit filed in the case alleged that Karpovich robbed the KCB Bank at 13010 Commercial in Bonner Springs. He gave the teller a handwritten note and kept his right hand in his pocket as if he had a gun. He fled the bank on foot.

Police received a tip that the robber gambled regularly at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City, Mo. Casino employees identified Karpovich from a bank surveillance photo. He was arrested without incident at the casino.

Sentencing is set for July 2. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison