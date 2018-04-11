Kansas woman whose boyfriend overdosed sentenced

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman whose boyfriend died of a drug overdose has been sentenced for drug distribution.

Racheal Moody, 27, Junction City, was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison. Prosecutors say she supplied the methadone that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Allen, overdosed on in October 2015.

She was sentenced for interference with law enforcement and distribution of methadone.

Moody originally was charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death but pleaded to lesser charges in February.