Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas woman whose boyfriend overdosed sentenced

by

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman whose boyfriend died of a drug overdose has been sentenced for drug distribution.

Moody-photo Saline Co.

Racheal Moody, 27, Junction City, was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison. Prosecutors say she supplied the methadone that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Allen, overdosed on in October 2015.

She was sentenced for interference with law enforcement and distribution of methadone.

Moody originally was charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death but pleaded to lesser charges in February.