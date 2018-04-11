Kansas man admits killing his grandmother

MOUND CITY – A Kansas man Wednesday pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the 2016 deaths of two family members, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

David Patrick McNabb, 32, Pittsburg, pleaded no contest to the two counts of first-degree premeditated murder as well as one count of felony theft and one count of interference with law enforcement. District Court Judge Mark Ward accepted the pleas and adjudged McNabb guilty of the crimes. The charges stemmed from the November 2016 deaths of McNabb’s uncle, Kenneth McNabb, and grandmother, Betty McNabb.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Linn County District Court.

The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorneys General Jessica Domme and Jason Oxford of Schmidt’s office are prosecuting the case.