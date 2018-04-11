Kansas man accused in death of 6-month-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged murder of his son.

Just before 11a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital for a six-month-old child who arrived at the hospital not breathing, according to Wichita Police Lt. Tod Ojile.

Officers learned the boy’s mother and father brought him to the hospital. The father told hospital staff he was shadow boxing with the child when the boy stopped breathing, according to Ojile. The boy died a short time later.

Homicide investigators responded to the hospital to conduct interviews. Following a Tuesday afternoon autopsy, detectives learned the boy had severe internal injuries, according to Ojile. On Tuesday evening police booked the father Doral Gwyn, 28, into the Sedgwick County jail on requested charges of felony murder and child abuse.

Police will present the case to the district attorney on Thursday, according to Ojile. The family has three other young children. Two were in school at the time of the incident. The older children are now staying with grandparents. A 3-year-old is still with the mother, according to Ojile.

Gwyn had been on parole since January. He has previous convictions for criminal threat, aggravated battery and flee/attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.