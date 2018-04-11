Kan. man dies after motorcycle hits front-end loader forks

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at 4501 W. Irving in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 45-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle behind a large-wheel loader with forks on the front.

The motorcycle rider attempted to pass the loader while the 42-year-old loader operator turned into a private drive. The motorcycle rider struck the forks of the loader and was ejected from the

motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis campus, where he died. David did not release the victim’s name.

This is the eighth vehicle fatality in Wichita for 2018, according to Davidson.