Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND – Judy Ann Rusco, 77, passed away April 9, 2018, at Abilene Memorial Hospital, Abilene, Kan. She was born February 4, 1941, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Walter Thomas and Margaret Bridgette Louise (Start) Chumley. Judy married Alfred Wayne Rusco January 1, 1960 at Ellinwood. He died July 3, 2006.

A long time Great Bend area resident, Judy also previously resided in Liberal, Chanute, Wichita, Woodward, Okla., and Tyrone, Okla. She was a dedicated farm wife, holding prior employment with Merle Norman Cosmetics, E and E Paint and Glass, and Dr. Stone, DDS, Dentistry. Judy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and served her community and family as a Brownie and 4-H Community leader. She expressed her love for music by singing in the church choir, BCC musicals, and directing the church choir.

Surviving are three daughters, Gail McDermott and husband John of Mt. Vernon, Wash., Lynn Simpson and husband Gordan of Dodge City, and Vicki Keffer and husband Bill of Great Bend; one brother, Jim Chumley and wife Sharon of Sun Valley, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Johna McDermott, Kylie McDermott and partner Adam Fein, Tyler Simpson, Brice Simpson and wife Allison, Dustin Keffer and wife Crystal, Erica Keffer, and Megan Willich and husband Jarrod; six great grandchildren, Marshall Simpson, Makenzie Simpson, Madison Simpson, Will Keffer, Beckett Willich, and Kaisa Willich.

Memorial services have been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, with The Reverend Barbara Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood. The register book will be available to sign 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time, Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Memorials have been designated to Trinity Lutheran Church and the Cheyenne Bottoms Visitor’s Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

