Great Bend school district chooses two local businesses for big summer projects

Kustom Floor Designs in Great Bend won the bid from USD 428 to install new flooring at Eisenhower Elementary School and Park Elementary School. Kustom Floors had the lower bid by nearly $9,000, competing with 4-State Maintenance Supply in Coffeyville.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says Kustom Floors will start the project after school is out in May and have until mid-July to finish the project, working around summer school in the process.

Khris Thexton Audio

The flooring project will cost $244,200. 4-State Maintenance received the contract last year to floor Riley Elementary School and Washington.

The USD 428 Board of Education also approved the roofing bid from in-town business Washington Roofing for the north end of Great Bend High School. Thexton says administrative staff thought about adding the Fieldhouse roof to the project, but kept the base bid to finish the high school.

Khris Thexton Audio

Washington Roofing handled the previous two sections of roofing at the High School over the past three years. The roofing project will occur this summer at a cost of $215,116.