Cop Shop (4/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/10)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:18 p.m. a burglary was reported at P&S Security, 1705 K-96 Highway.
Theft
At 10:48 p.m. a burglary/theft call was made at 656 Great Bend Avenue in Hoisington.
Fire
At 11:07 p.m. a fire was reported at 501 Barton Dr. in Pawnee Rock.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/10)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:18 a.m. P&S Security reported a burglary at 1705 K-96 Highway of two guns.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 2011 26th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 8:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 8823 4th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:49 p.m. Dale Alloway was turning southbound from the 2500 block of 10th Street and struck Carolyn Valenzuela’s vehicle that was westbound on 10th Street stopped at Washington Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:37 p.m. an officer arrested Savannah Gee on a warrant at 1508 Main Street.
Theft
At 3:40 p.m. theft of a check was reported at 3414 Broadway Avenue.