Cop Shop (4/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/10)

Theft

At 10:48 p.m. a burglary/theft call was made at 656 Great Bend Avenue in Hoisington.

Fire

At 11:07 p.m. a fire was reported at 501 Barton Dr. in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/10)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:18 a.m. P&S Security reported a burglary at 1705 K-96 Highway of two guns.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 2011 26th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 8:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 8823 4th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:49 p.m. Dale Alloway was turning southbound from the 2500 block of 10th Street and struck Carolyn Valenzuela’s vehicle that was westbound on 10th Street stopped at Washington Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:37 p.m. an officer arrested Savannah Gee on a warrant at 1508 Main Street.

Theft

At 3:40 p.m. theft of a check was reported at 3414 Broadway Avenue.