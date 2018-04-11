Barton County Register of Deeds weighs in on passport requirements

It is that time of the year where the Barton County Register of Deeds sees a lot of people coming into their office to obtain or renew their passports. The Register of Deeds is a certified passport agent and the staff and office gets re-certified each year.

Register of Deeds Pam Wornkey says the number one thing people mess up when applying for a passport is their birth certificate.

Pam Wornkey Audio

Along with your original birth certificate from the state your born in, you will need photo identification, passport pictures, and your checkbook or money order to pay for the fees. Wornkey says your photo has to be done by a passport photographer to meet certain specifications.

Pam Wornkey Audio

As of April 2, 2018, the federal government mandated that certified passport agents increase their execution fee by $10. The Register of Deeds now charges $35 to organize the passport application and mail it to the federal government for approval.

The federal charge for a passport book for anyone over 16 years old is $110 and is good for 10 years. The passport card costs $30. It takes four to six weeks to receive your passport after filing the application.

The Barton County Register of Deeds Office is located on the second floor of the Barton County Courthouse in room 205.