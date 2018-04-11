Barton beats Hutch 14-4 in non-conference game

They were schedule to play 9-innings but the 18th ranked Barton Cougars didn’t need that many as the beat Hutch Tuesday 14-4 in a single non-conference game at Lawson Biggs Field.

The Blue Dragons led 1-0 after the first inning but Barton plated 14-runs over the next four frames to build their lead to 14-2 and end the game early.

The Cougars return to conference action Thursday as they host Colby in the first two games of a four game series that will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader in Colby.