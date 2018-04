APRIL 11, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: SWATHER TIRES 16/9/24, 3 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 12 CANS OF DUPONT R12 FREON, 2 DIRT MOVERS (PULL BEHIND A TRACTOR). 653-4913

FOR SALE: SPIN BRUSH, PRINTER W/ACCESSORIES, 2 CELL PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: GO-CART. 797-8087

FOR SALE: SOUND 1200 WATT AMP (VEHICLE), HOME SPEAKERS. 617-6949

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ W/BAGGER W/SPRAYER. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: LADIES BLACK JEANS (10), 2 PR. LADIES BLUE JEANS (8-10) 793-5806

WANTED: 2 BARSTOOLS W/BACKS/SWIVEL/BROWN LEATHER. 793-8100

FOR SALE: 8′ WOODEN STEP LADDER, 24′ EXTENSION LADDER. 586-3252

FOR SALE: TOSHIBA 42″ FLAT SCREEN TV OR TRADE FOR A GUN. WANTED: MICROSCOPE. 639-1770

FOR SALE: MASTER TOW TOW DOLLY, 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO (RESTORED). 617-9098

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU 4WD. WANTED: INCUBATOR, CHICKENS & DUCKS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: H & S TWIN RAKE. 786-8647

FOR SALE: RANCH KING RIDING MOWER 42″ W/NEW BATTERY, LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/LOTS OF EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 5-6 NUBIAN GOATS. 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE, 2007 DODGE BIG HORN PU 4WD/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD. 282-1293

FOR SALE: INCUBATOR. 793-3393

FOR SALE: BOAR PIG. WANTED: 20 GUAGE YOUTH SHOTGUN OR TRADE. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: FACTORY BUILT TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER, 2 CEREAL DISPENSERS (MANY USES), HAND TOOLS. 786-5255

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE VANITY W/CHAIR/MIRROR. 785-656-3298

WANTED: VINTAGE HOME SPEAKERS JVL OR PIONEER. 397-3659

FOR SALE: W9 MCCORMICK TRACTOR, 1992 FORD RANGER PU, MALE HEELER PUPPY. 785-639-5033

WANTED: 3RD LIGHT FOR THE ROOF OF A TRUCK 2007 FORD F150. 282-4917

FOR SALE: 6PR MENS JEANS 36/29 36/29

FOR SALE: 2012 POLARIS RANGER 4 WHEELER. 278-3730

FOR SALE: DINING ROOM TABLE W/2 LEAVES. 793-0016

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY