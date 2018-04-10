USD 428 goes away from Lifetouch, chooses new photographer

USD 428 is slowly weaning their way off of Lifetouch photography for school-related pictures. The Board of Education in Great Bend voted to choose Strawbridge Studios, Inc. for the next three years to handle school picture photography.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the district has been using Lifetouch for several years, but feels comfortable with Strawbridge getting the contract.

Strawbridge was founded in the 1920s and is based out of Durham, North Carolina. Thexton says the school portrait company has been trying to get more business in Kansas for years and has a few contracts with Kansas City schools.

School board member Lori Reneau was in favor of the lower bid submitted by Strawbridge.

Out of the four bids received, Strawbridge submitted the lowest price offer depending on what students and parents choose for picture packages.

USD 428 has gone away from Lifetouch as well for sports photography, using local photographers instead.