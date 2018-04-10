Tuesday Headlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he regrets his choice of words that set off St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and triggered a benches-clearing incident. Lovullo came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Tim Timmons in St. Louis on Sunday, blaming the umpire for a called third strike he claimed was influenced by the All-Star catcher’s pitch framing. Lovullo used a profanity that set off Molina, and the manager was ejected.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – In his St. Louis debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals. The 32-year-old Holland, who tied for the NL lead with 41 saves for Colorado last season, was signed as a free agent on opening day. He walked two batters to begin the 10th. After a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk loaded the bases. The three-time All-Star closer then walked Orlando Arcia and was pulled.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jakob Junis carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-0. The Royals scored more runs off Marco Gonzales and the Seattle bullpen than they had in their past six games combined. Mike Moustakas homered and drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State’s five-game improvement from 2016 to 2017 can be largely credited to a defense that was stingier by 10 points a game. The Cyclones are hoping to get even better this upcoming season – and there are plenty of reasons to believe they can.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have added a veteran defensive lineman a day before kicking off their offseason program under new coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans agreed to terms on a deal with Bennie Logan. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Logan has started 63 of his 74 games in the NFL with Philadelphia and Kansas City. He has 218 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered in his career.

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores says he’s undecided about head coach Stan Van Gundy’s future with the franchise. Gores said last night that changes need to be made because the team isn’t winning enough, adding none will happen until he speaks with Van Gundy. The Pistons have missed the playoffs three times in four years under Van Gundy.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he will enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent. The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander had a team-high 189 assists and was Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer at 14.4 points per game last season. He is projected as a first-round selection and possible lottery pick.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Los Angeles Angels starter JC Ramirez will miss the rest of this season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery has been recommended for the right-hander, who recorded a 9.45 ERA in two starts this year after missing the final six weeks of last season due to a partially-torn UCL. Ramirez was 11-10 in 27 games last year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis has been arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. An airport police spokesman said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag. The spokesman said Davis said “yes” and asked a woman he was traveling with, “Did you pack the explosives?”

NEW YORK (AP) – LeBron James contributed 26 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers thumped the New York Knicks, 123-109 to clinch the NBA’s Central Division title and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Kevin Love finished with a game-high 28 points for the Cavs, who made 19 3-pointers and won for the ninth straight time at Madison Square Garden. Cleveland is a half-game behind Philadelphia for third place in the Eastern Conference.

UNDATED (AP) – The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans were able to clinch NBA playoff berths by winning Monday. Paul George hit for 27 points and Russell Westbrook posted his 25th triple-double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists in a 115-93 rout of the Heat. Rudy Gay scored 18 points in the Spurs, 98-85 win over the Kings, and Anthony Davis delivered 28 points in leading the Pelicans past the Clippers, 113-100.

UNDATED (AP) – The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves remain tied for the NBA’s final Western Conference playoff berth and will square off Wednesday night at Minneapolis. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 24 points and 18 boards as the Timberwolves thumped the Grizzlies, 113-94 to move a step closer to their first playoff berth since 2004. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 15 points, a season-high 20 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets won their sixth in a row, 88-82 over Portland.

MIAMI (AP) – The New York Mets won their sixth in a row to tie the best nine-game start in team history at 8-1. Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) allowed one earned run over six innings of a 4-2 victory at Miami. Closer Jeurys Familia (jeh-REES’ fah-MEEL’-yuh) gave up a single and double before striking out Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro to pick up the save.

UNDATED (AP) – The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels have equaled the best 11-game starts in their franchise history. The Astros are 9-2 after Justin Verlander scattered three hits while striking out nine over seven innings of a 2-0 shutout of Minnesota. Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) hit his 616th career homer and the Angels improved to 8-3 with an 8-3 win over Texas.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Final Toronto 7 Baltimore 1

Final L-A Angels 8 Texas 3

Final Houston 2 Minnesota 0

Final Kansas City 10 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Washington 2 Atlanta 0

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 2

Final San Diego 7 Colorado 6

Final Arizona 2 San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 3:20 p.m., postponed