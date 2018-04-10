Student-led conferences having success in Great Bend

USD 428 in Great Bend has organized student-led conferences for five years, and Great Bend High School Assistant Principal Randy Wetzel says the change has drastically increased parent participation.

The conferences bring the student with their parents into the school to talk about their performance with their teachers, rather than just the parent one-on-one with the teacher. Wetzel says this allows the student to advocate for himself or herself and for everyone to make sense of why their grades are the way they are.

Randy Wetzel Audio

Prior to switching to student-led conferences, Wetzel noted the parent turnout for conferences was roughly 50 percent in the fall and sometimes under 20 percent in the spring. The student-led conferences are receiving 85 percent or better turnout with parents.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the change is a good way to facilitate conversation about school and goals with your child.

John Popp Audio

The small percentage of students that do not have a parent come in for the conferences still need a proxy, whether it be a principal or counselor, to sit down with them to discuss their results with teachers.

USD 428 staff has been requested to present information to multiple school districts in the state looking to switch formats, including a presentation in Rock Creek this past February.