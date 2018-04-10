Kansas man sentenced for child rape

BELLEVILLE – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for rape of a person under 14 years of age, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jose Ines Cuellar, 52, Belleville, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years for one count of rape. The defendant will also serve lifetime parole and post release supervision.

Cuellar pleaded no contest to the charge in February. The charge falls under Jessica’s Law, because the victim was under 14 years of age. Judge Kim W. Cudney presided over the sentencing in Republic County District Court.

The crime was committed in August 2017. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Republic County Sheriff’s Office.