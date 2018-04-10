Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

HARVEY COUNTY— A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy passenger car driven by Orville A. Schmidt, 67, Newton, was eastbound on U.S. 50 just west of South Meridian.

The Chevy crossed the center line, struck a semi in the west bound lane and rolled.

Schmidt and a passenger Nancy A. Schmidt, 75, Newton, were transported to a Wichita hospital where he died.

The semi driver from El Paso, Texas was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.