Husband of woman whose body was in dumpster arrested in Iowa

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have made an arrest.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to an emergency medical services call in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1700 Block of South Seneca in Wichita. First responders found the body of a woman in the dumpster behind the business, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Early Monday, authorities were able to identify 38-year-old Leuh Moore as the victim, according to Police Lt. Todd Ojile.

With that information, investigators responded to her address in the 1100 Block of West Dayton in Wichita. Investigators spoke with neighbors in the area and learned the victim lived there with her husband and a child.

As investigators entered the residence they looked for the child and to make sure nobody else was injured inside the residence, according to Ojile. Investigators were able piece together the events that occurred and issued a felony pickup for the woman’s 30-year-old husband and a vehicle that belongs to her.

Investigators worked until early Tuesday processing the crime scene. Just before 9:30 Tuesday morning, the husband and vehicle were located in Davenport, Iowa, according to Ojile. State Troopers and Davenport police arrested him.

Law enforcement authorities will present the case to the district attorney Tuesday afternoon, according to Ojile. They will travel to Iowa on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the suspect took to the couple’s 7-year-old son to a relative’s house after his mother was killed. Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment.

Ojile says the couple had a history of domestic violence but do now know what led to the murder.