How suspect in fatal Kan. hoax call used Twitter from jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have issued a statement on how a man accused in a fatal hoax 911 call got access to social media from a Kansas jail.

On April 6, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received information about an inmate possibly posting on a social media website. Based on this information authorities started an investigation to see what had occurred, according to a media release from Lt. Tim Myers.

Tyler Barriss, the suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December hoax call death of Andrew Finch at a Wichita home was the inmate posting on twitter.

How am I on the Internet if I’m in jail? Oh, because I’m an eGod, that’s how — Infamy the Lord (@GoredTutor36) April 6, 2018

Y’all should see how much swag I got in here — Infamy the Lord (@GoredTutor36) April 6, 2018

According to Lt. Myers, during the investigation it was discovered a software upgrade to one of the inmate kiosks was done improperly by the vendor.

This improper upgrade on a kiosk at the Sedgwick County Jail, and at kiosks at other jails across the country, allowed inmates a path to get to the internet. At this time it is unknown how many inmates accessed the internet. The kiosk in question was only accessible to 14 inmates for less than a few hours before the vendor became aware of the issue.

As soon as the path was identified it was closed and the affected kiosk was upgraded with the proper digital security features by the vendor. The kiosk in question has been tested and the issue did not reoccur.

Prosecutors allege Barriss made a call December 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping that led police to a home where 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed after opening his door.