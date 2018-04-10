Great Bend sanitarians on the lookout for overgrown vegetation

Great Bend Sanitarian Tom Holmes says his department is not quite busy with it yet, but soon overgrown vegetation will become a strong focal point for Assistant Sanitarian Austin LaViolette and himself. Holmes says certain residents struggle to keep their grass mowed under the proper height. Great Bend City Ordinance states that vegetation has to be less than 12 inches tall.

Commercial and residential properties fall under that ordinance with the only exception coming from agricultural land within the city limits.

If there is a violation of city ordinance for overgrown vegetation, Holmes says the first step is to notify the owner of the property by registered mail. The owner has 10 days from receiving the letter to fix the problem or any time after that period City staff will mow the yard.

If the expense of the mowing does not get paid, the charge will be assessed to the property taxes.

Holmes says there is a $275 fee for property owners if the City has to come mow your yard. The fee consists of a $150 administrative charge plus a $125 mowing charge. Those fees are doubled by ordinance for rental properties.