GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Make Over Your Leftovers

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Make Over Your Leftovers?” on Wednesday, April 11th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Is meal planning a challenge for you? When you cook do you end up with leftovers that are wasted? If this sounds like you, plan on joining us and learn some simple ideas to turn those leftovers to amazing meals. To help us plan for adequate materials, please RSVP to the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Jamie Rathburn, FCS Agent, Ellsworth County will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 3 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.