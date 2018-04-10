Crews save unresponsive dog from Kan. house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday house fire.

Just after 6:30a.m., fire crews responded to the home in the at 3200 Block of SW Sena Drive in Topeka, according to a media release.

They found the single story residential structure with smoke and flames visible. A primary search was conducted, to ensure all occupants had evacuated. During the search of the structure, one unresponsive dog was located and evacuated from the residence; firefighters were able to successfully resuscitate the dog. All other occupants were able to self-evacuate the structure with no injuries reported.

Preliminary damage estimate, $50,000 dollars including $10,000 loss to contents. Three adults and five children were displaced from the home as a result of this fire.

Working smoke detectors were present at the time of the fire.