Cop Shop (4/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/9)
Warrant Arrest
At 1:33 p.m. Cody Allison was arrested on a BTDC warrant for theft at 2022 Kansas Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/9)
Warrant Arrest
At 1:27 a.m. an officer arrested Antonio Brison on Russell District warrant at 12th Street & Odell Street.
Back Pain
At 3:09 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1217 Hoover Street.
Fire
At 9:21 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1709 Baker Avenue.
Theft
At 3:44 p.m. someone stealing a gun from his truck was reported at 4908 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 2646 Main Street.
Stroke
At 7:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 39.
At 7:38 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1306 Coolidge Street.