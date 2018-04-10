Cop Shop (4/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/9)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:33 p.m. Cody Allison was arrested on a BTDC warrant for theft at 2022 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/9)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:27 a.m. an officer arrested Antonio Brison on Russell District warrant at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Back Pain

At 3:09 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1217 Hoover Street.

Fire

At 9:21 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1709 Baker Avenue.

Theft

At 3:44 p.m. someone stealing a gun from his truck was reported at 4908 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 2646 Main Street.

Stroke

At 7:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 39.

At 7:38 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1306 Coolidge Street.