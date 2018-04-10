Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/9)

BOOKED: Antonio Brison of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $1,858.50 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $2,208.50 cash only or 70 days in jail. RSCO warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $237 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Maher on CKCC order to report for Barton County District Court case for probation violation.

BOOKED: Cody Allison of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for theft $1,500<$25,000 and theft <$1,500. Bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in the amount of $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Baylee Hogan of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Damien Clone in Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Roland Ortiz of Great Bend to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Cody Allison of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for theft $1,500<$25,000 and theft <$1,500. Posted $5,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond posted in the amount of $500 cash.

RELEASED: Baylee Hogan of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, $1,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian of Great Bend on BCDC case for interference with LEO, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was reduced to $10,000 C/S on BTDC case and posted through Ace Bail Bonding.