Barton County 911 is still looking for people willing to answer the call

Barton County 911 is still looking for dispatchers willing to answer the call. The women and men who answer our 911 calls and ensure help is on the way work nights, weekends and holidays in emotionally charged, stress-filled shifts where every second counts. According to Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp, her department continues to seek qualified individuals to fill open dispatcher positions.

Dena Popp Audio

Popp was asked Monday during the Barton County Commission meeting if there is anything the board could do to help her fill the positions, but she says the biggest challenge is finding that right person for what is a very demanding job.

Dena Popp Audio

Commissioners Monday adopted a proclamation designating this week as National Public Safety Communications Officers Week, a time to honor those men and women for their vital role in protecting the life and property of Barton County citizens.