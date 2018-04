APRIL 10, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. WANTED: AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1999 GMC PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY, 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO (RESTORED). 617-9098

FOR SALE: ROTATING ASSEMBLY FOR A CHEVROLET W/EXTRAS. 786-5070

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL POTATO PEELER. WANTED: 8′-10′ SHEET METAL BRAKE 923-5028

FOR SALE: 22 RUGER PISTOL, 2 RIDING MOWERS. 352-0820

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY SUBURBAN, ROAD GRADER W/9’BLADE, 17′ CAR TRAILER. 791-7888

FOR SALE: BLACK JEANS, NEW (10), 2 BLUE JEANS (10) 793-5806

WANTED: ROOMATE FOR A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/GARAGE SPACE (RENT PLUS PART OF UTILITIES) 202-0569

FOR SALE: HYDRAULIC FLOOR JACK ON WHEELS 2 TON, CREEPER. 639-1947

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 OR 797-8057

FOR SALE: KENMORE WHITE ELECTRIC RANGE. 282-7254

FOR SALE: 13.6/38 TIRE 793-6431 AFTER 6

FOR SALE: BIRD CAGES. WANTED: SOMEONE TO BUILD A RAMP. 282-3842

FOR SALE: 10 CAST IRON SKILLETS, ANTIQUE DRESSER W/ORNATE MIRROR, VINTAGE COLEMAN LANTERN. 617-5136

WANTED: THE PERSON WHO WAS SELLING THE BACK BAR AT THE VFW IN ST. JOHN. 785-658-7559

FOR SALE: 16″ POULAN CHAIN SAW. 792-1665

FOR SALE: 1955 CHEVY (ORIGINAL), 2 PU BED TRAILERS. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 5X10 TRAILER W/UPDATES. 566-7215

FOR SALE: 18 CANS OF R12 DUPONT FREON. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2017 MOTO, 105CC DIRT BIKE (NEW, SPECIAL EDITION DUCKS UNLIMITED) OR TRADE FOR GUNS. 639-4670

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA. 491-1570

FOR SALE: 5X10 UTILITY TRAILER W/JACK/RAMP. 923-5432

WANTED: SPOTTING SCOPE W/TRI-POD. 786-1997

FOR SALE: TOSHIBA 47″ FLAT SCREEN TV. WANTED: MICROSCOPE. 639-1770

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE, 10″ CRAFTSMAN TABLE SAW, DEWALT CORDLESS DRILL W/2 BATTERIES. 786-6965

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING AND HAVE A GREAT DAY