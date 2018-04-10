Barton men’s golf ties for first in Wichita

bartonsports.com – It wasn’t the outright victory the Barton Community College men’s golf team sought Monday at Wichita’s Crestview Country Club but nonetheless the 15th ranked Cougars will take it in tying 12th ranked Dodge City Community College for the title of the second conference meet of the season.

Monday was a sort of déjà vu for the Cougars as Barton held the first round lead by four in the first conference meet of the season two weeks ago only to have the Conquistadors storm ahead for the victory. Today, the Cougars again held the morning round lead, this time by five strokes in firing a 296 but maintained the afternoon round just enough in carding a 300 as Dodge City rallied for the tie with a 295.

The conference victory is the first in Head Coach Doug Kaiser’s eight years at the men’s helm as the Cougars have steadily made the climb up the rugged ranks of the KJCCC.

Team Standings:

1) Barton CC (296-300) and Dodge City CC (301-295) – 596 (+20)

3) Hutchinson CC (307-293) – 600 (+24)

4) Garden City CC (311-304) – 615 (+39)

5) Kansas City Kansas CC (324-305) – 629 (+53)

6) Allen County CC (323-328) – 651 (+75)

7) Coffeyville CC (347-343) – 690 (+114)