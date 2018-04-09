USGS: Monday morning quake shakes Kansas

NOBLE COUNTY, OK— Another earthquake shook portions of Kansas Monday morning.

The quake just before 5:30 a.m. measured a magnitude 4.3 according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered approximately 27 miles west of Perry, Oklahoma.

On Sunday, a 3.3 magnitude quake just before 2:30 a.m. was centered approximately 23 miles northeast of Anthony in Harper County Kansas according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Saturday, the USGS reported a 4.6 magnitude quake 90 minutes south of Anthony near Covington, Oklahoma. That quake was in the same area where four others struck Friday, including one of magnitude 3.7.

There are no reports of significant damage or injury from the quakes.

————-

HARPER COUNTY— Another earthquake shook portions of Kansas Sunday morning.

The quake just before 2:30 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.3 and was centered approximately 23 miles northeast of Anthony, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Saturday, the USGS reported a 4.6 magnitude quake 90 minutes south of Anthony near Covington, Oklahoma. That quake was in the same area where four others struck Friday, including one of magnitude 3.7.

There are no reports of significant damage or injury from the quakes.

———-

COVINNGTON, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake that was also felt in Kansas and Missouri.

It was one of four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg says there are no reports of injury or serious damage following the quakes.

The largest temblor was at 7:16 a.m. near Covington. Reports on the USGS website show it was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri, some 300 miles northeast of Covington. People in Joplin, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas, also reported feeling it.

Saturday’s quakes were in the same area where four others struck Friday, including one of magnitude 3.7.