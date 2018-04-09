Police: Woman’s body found in Wichita dumpster

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to identify a victim.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a body found in a dumpster in the 1700 Block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 43-year-old employee of the Cave Liquor store at the scene told police a customer informed him of a body in the dumpster behind the business. Police located the body of an unknown, white, female in her late 30s or early 40s in the dumpster, according to Davidson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman had blunt force trauma injuries, according to Davidson. Police do not know her identity.

Police are working case as a homicide. Anyone with information on activity in the area or the woman’s identity is asked to contact Wichita Police. Police released no additional details.