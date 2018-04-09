Police ask for help to identify Kansas bank robbery suspect

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 5:45 p.m. Monday, a suspect entered the First Bank of Newton South Branch, 1404 South Kansas Avenue, and communicated to the clerk his intent to commit a robbery, according to a media release.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a silver passenger car.

The man is described as approximately 5-foot-8, approximately 175-200 pounds.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery. The public is asked to use caution and call 911 if you are aware of the man’s identity.