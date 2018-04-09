Police: Another skimmer found on Salina bank ATM

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating report of another skimmer on an ATM machine on a bank in Salina.

A man attempting to use the ATM at Sunflower Bank, 1201 West Crawford and noticed something unusual, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The bank customer pulled on the card reader and it came off. He notified the authorities who also found a camera and a memory card on the ATM machine. Police are reviewing security camera images to help identify a suspect, according to Forrester.

Police have found skimmers, used to capture private financial information, on a number of ATMs across the state over the past five years. In mid-March, police found a credit card skimmer, and blue-tooth device on a gas pump in Salina.