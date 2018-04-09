Great Bend—Pauline Darline Mong, 85, passed away April 6, 2018, at Woodhaven Care Center in Ellinwood. Pauline was born April 3, 1933, in Wakeeney the daughter of Orville and Tabea (Eichman) Pierce.

Pauline was a resident of Great Bend since 1957 coming from Russell Springs. She was united in marriage to Clayton Mong on September 2, 1951, in Hill City. She was a homemaker that took care of her family and loved them dearly. Pauline was a volunteer at the Senior Center, an officer with the Elks Lodge and a member of TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly).

Survivors include husband Clayton of the home; son Clinton Mong and wife Cindy of Spearville; daughter Barbara Bitnoff of Belpre; brother David Leroy Pierce and wife Luella of Wakeeny; sisters Lillian Large of Wakeeney, Shirley Glider and husband Gene of Denver, Colo., Lucille Reif and husband Charles of Plainville, and Myra Kraft and Jack; ten grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Anthony Mong.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.