Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Arizona manager Torey Lovullo complained about strike calls given because of pitch framing by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, setting off a benches-clearing incident in the Diamondbacks’ 4-1 win over St. Louis. Arizona opened the season with three straight series wins for the first time, and its 7-2 start matched the franchise best accomplished four previous times.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals in the coldest game in Progressive Field history. Gomes drove a 3-2 pitch barely over the 19-foot wall in left field, ending another tough day for Cleveland’s offense on a high note. Gomes was mobbed by his teammates at home plate after just the fourth hit of the day for the Indians.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored five minutes apart in the second half to lift Sporting Kansas City over the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0. Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute but could not repeat the heroics from his MLS debut last Saturday, when he helped rally the Galaxy from a two-goal deficit to defeat LAFC.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Patrick Reed is the Masters champion after closing with a 1-under 71 for a one shot victory over a late-charging Rickie Fowler. Reed took the lead for good with a birdie on the 14th hole before holding off Fowler and Jordan Spieth (speeth) for his first Major championship. Fowler fired a 67 and Spieth put himself in contention with a 64 after beginning the day nine strokes back.

UNDATED (AP) – It was a clinching day for the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz as both earned victories on Sunday. The 76ers won their team record-tying 14th straight game and wrapped up home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs by downing Dallas, 109-97. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 112-97 win over the Lakers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Charlotte Hornets have hired Mitch Kupchak as president of basketball operations and general manager. Kupchak has been a part of 10 NBA championship teams; three as a player and seven as a Lakers executive. He replaces Rich Cho, who was fired earlier this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez broke his right thumb after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Suarez winced after a pitch from Jameson Taillon caught him on the right hand leading off the fourth inning. Suarez entered the game as Cincinnati’s RBI leader.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kyle Busch has followed three runner-up finishes by getting his first NASCAR Cup win of the season, beating Kevin Harvick at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch led 116 of 334 laps and stayed ahead of Harvick over the final 24 laps following a restart. Jamie McMurray was third, followed by Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani retired his first 19 hitters and allowed just one hit over seven innings to pitch the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-1 victory over Oakland. He struck out 12 and kept Oakland off the bases until Marcus Semien singled in the seventh. Ohtani struck out the side twice during the latest feat in a series of early-season superlatives by the 23-year-old Japanese prodigy. He currently has a three-game home run streak and is hitting .389 with seven RBIs in 18 at-bats.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 4 San Diego 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Tampa Bay 7

Final Baltimore 8 N-Y Yankees 7, 12 Innings

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final Detroit 1 Chi White Sox 0

Final Toronto 7 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Oakland 1

Seattle at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 3

Final Chi Cubs 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Arizona 4 St. Louis 1

Final Atlanta 4 Colorado 0

Final L-A Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 5, 12 Innings