Great Bend–Margaret E. Gorsline, 94, passed away Tuesday March 13, 2018, at Cherry Village Care Home. She was born November 23, 1923 in Kansas City, KS to O.H. and Ester (Gelahar) Bender. She was a resident of Great Bend for forty years.

Survivors include son Miles Linroth of Stanwood, Wash.; sister Maxine Brown of Pocatello, Idaho.; brothers William Bender of Kansas City, Kans., Jim Bender of Farmington, N.M.; granddaughter Emily Linroth of Pullman Wash. She was preceded in death by husband George Gorsline, sister Florence Foster, brothers Robert, Chuck and Harry Bender.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday April 11, 2018, at Cherry Village Care Home Chapel with Rev Dick Ogle officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial has been established with Cherry Village Care Home, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.