Man critically burned in SW Kansas kerosene lantern fire

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 21-year-old man suffering from severe burns.

The fire was extinguished before officers arrival, but still smoldering. The injured man was treated on scene by Finney County EMS and transported to St. Catherine Hospital. He was then flown to Via Christi Hospital Burn Unit in Wichita for treatment.

The investigation revealed the homeowner was using kerosene camping lanterns for warmth inside the mobile home. Investigators determined the lanterns caused the fire.

The residence sustained minimal structural damage to the kitchen floor, front door, and side wall.

Authorities did not released the victim’s name.