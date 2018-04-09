Kan. deputy recovering after crash chasing reported stolen vehicle

OSAGE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend chase that injured a Kansas deputy

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Osage County Deputy Richard L. Smith, Jr., 53, Lyndon, was in pursuit of a suspect driving a reported stolen vehicle southbound on Fairlawn four miles east of Osage City just before 11:30p.m. Friday.

The chase started in Franklin County, according to Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn.

Upon approaching the T-intersection at 245th, the suspect vehicle was blowing up dust, obstructing the deputy’s view. The deputy’s 2015 Dodge Charger struck a ditch and came to rest in a field.

Other law enforcement officers continued the pursuit and arrested 37-year-old Joshua D. Smith of Lawrence. He remains jailed on requested charges of driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, flee and attempt to elude and warrants in Douglas County.

Deputy Smith was transported to the hospital in Topeka. “He has been released from the hospital but is very sore,” according to Dunn. Deputies did not arrest a woman in the reported stolen vehicle.