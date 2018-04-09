John O’Connor

April 9, 2018

Hey, it’s another week in Verbiage Ville, Week Number 347 to be exact, guaranteed to be entertaining or double your boredom back. What other writer can make that claim?

I see now they have ‘smart TVs’ in addition to your regular pedestrian HDTV flat screens. I have the sneaking feeling these new wonders are probably just another tweak by the industry to make you want something ‘even better’ than what you have. Since the experts say that some of these newer TVs can even monitor conversation in the room, I think I’ll stick to my pitiful rinky-dink seven-year-old Vizio 42-incher.

But if we DID take the plunge, what would a really ‘smart’ TV hear at our house during the course of a typical evening? Let’s listen in…

“What are we watching tonight?” asks my dear wife, knitting away on her latest creation. I could never figure out how she can knit and watch TV at the same time, but that’s another story. She’s a walkin’ miracle.

“Hmm, lemme see,” said I, thumbing up and down the ‘guide’ index. “Well, there’s always Antiques Road Show. They’re gonna have a Civil War saber on tonight, a big painting by a guy I never heard of, and some furniture that looks like it would fall apart if you sneezed at it.”

“Any Raymonds?” she queried, referring, of course, to the much-loved ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’

“Yeah, there’s three of them. Oh, here’s one where he gets in trouble with Father Hubley again. I’ll record that for later.”

“Speaking of recordings,” she replied, “what do we have there?”

I switched over to the DVR file. “Well, a couple of Rick Steves in Europe episodes, a Knit and Crochet Now, a Modern Family re-run and three old Blue Bloods.”

“Ah, good old WGN comes through again,” she said. Blue Bloods, in our humble opinion, is one of the best cop shows ever. “What episodes do we have?”

“Okay, we have Frank taking on an obnoxious community activist, one where Erin’s apartment is broken into, and one where Jamie and Eddie face tough choices.”

“All good,” she opined. “You think Jamie and Eddie are ever going to get together?”

“I don’t know,” I mused. “They’ve been pretty close to it a few times already. I think the script writers are just messin’ with us to keep us interested.”

“Yeah, probably, “she agreed. “I’m still mad at ‘em for knocking off Linda (Danny Reagan’s wife). I think she added a lot to the show.”

“Me too,” I said. “Now he doesen’t have anyone to come home to after a hard day of chasing thugs for six blocks and kicking down doors. And Linda was always funny when they would do the wrap-up at the family dinner table. Maybe he’ll start hanging around with Baez (his female detective partner).”

Well, this snappy conversation went on for a while. We also discussed the fact that her brother doesen’t care for the Reagan family dinner table scenes on Blue Bloods because they remind him of the Waltons. (“Good night, Paw. Good night, John Boy.”) And the fact that our sister-in-law doesen’t like Baez as much as her predecessor on the show.

Bottom line: if we had a ‘smart TV’ listening in on us, the listener would have been asleep by now.

Oh, we did watch a few shows, but I don’t remember which ones.

Not a heck of a lot of mail from you this week, but we did have a couple of winning answers.

Re: the device invented by a Kansan that helped make the telephone more accessible to the public, Terry guessed Jack Kilby, father of the integrated chip which ultimately made cell phones possible. Good thinking, but I was going for ‘low tech’ in this case.

Paul got it: The answer was A.P. Strowger, a proud Kansan who came up with the rotary dial system nearly one hundred years ago. No more having to go through the operator to make a call.

Roger had a pretty good idea of what we were talking about when we asked about the ‘70s era wall poster popular among boys (and men). Yep, it was the Farrah Fawcett red swimsuit poster, the biggest selling poster in history.

Okay, questions still available: What did IBM introduce in 1961 that featured ‘internal binary mechanical coding’? Hint: This device and all devices like it, although very advanced for their day, are now considered obsolete even though many are still in use.

Also, what animal (mammal) is nearly always born female? I thought someone would get this weeks ago.

One other ‘leftover’: what pork-oriented creature (cartoon) is currently a hit among the under-10 set?

Let’s toss out two newbies: What song set in a southern state knocked the Beatles ‘All You Need Is Love’ out of the Number 1 spot in 1967?

What compact car introduced in 1960 had a fake ‘continental kit’ stamped on its trunk lid?

That ties the ribbon on the package for this time. Have an adequate-to-magnificent week. We’ll visit again next Monday.

John