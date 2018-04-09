Great Bend—James W Rockhold, 95, passed away April 6, 2018 at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born on August 17, 1922 at Nowata, Okla. to Howard R. & Huetta (Waugaman) Rockhold.

James married Bettye Erwin on May 12, 1953 in Albuquerque, N.M. She preceded him in death in June 5, 2005. James was a Petroleum Engineer graduating with double degrees from OSU and OU. Mr. Rockhold was a Great Bend, resident and a member of KIOGA (Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association), OU Alumni Association, a pioneer member of the Oil and Gas Museum in Great Bend, Kansas Engineering Society, Cottonwood Gun Club and the Hoisington Gun Club.

James is survived by one son, Jeff and wife Kim Rockhold of Great Bend; one daughter: Lori and husband Chuck Hilton of Gentry Ark.; two sisters: Peggy Sellers of Sapulpa, Okla. and Margaret Garrett of Woodbine; three grandchildren, Megan Ragan and companion Richard Estes, Katherine and Jesse Lovett, and Tyler Rockhold; five great grandchildren Kassidy and Roger Lovett, Dace and Kylee Ragan and Zain Estes. He was preceded in death by son, James Randall Rockhold and two brothers; H. R. Rockhold, and Bill Rockhold.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. With Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-9:00 on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 with family receiving friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. A memorial has been designated to the Kansas Oil and Gas Museum of Great Bend, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530