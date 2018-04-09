Great Bend man arrested after ATV pursuit

On Sunday, April 8 at about 4:45 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a complaint about an ATV driving south on North Washington north of the City of Great Bend.

The ATV was later located by an off-duty reserve deputy sheriff on Northeast 20 Road. Deputies responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect fled south crossing US 56 Highway near Kiowa Road and entered the City of Great Bend. Deputies made several attempts to block the path of the vehicle but the suspect continued to elude them. Near the intersection of 2nd and Pine Street in the City of Great Bend, the suspect vehicle crossed the flood control project into the Arkansas River.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle until it became stuck approximately three quarters of a mile west of Washington Street, in the riverbed. The subject failed to comply with officers’ orders and a Taser was used.

The suspect was identified as Alex Roth, age 25 of Great Bend. He was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail without incident.

Roth was charged with interference with a law enforcement officer, attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roth is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond.