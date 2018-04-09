Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Elsie Hogan, 100, passed away March 9, 2018, at Evergreen Community of Johnson County, Olathe. She was born August 21, 1917, at Redwing (Barton County), to Joseph and Katherine (Courange) Hickel. Elsie married Marvin Hogan March 29, 1937, at Holyrood. He died November 10, 1988.

Elsie, a long-time resident of Great Bend, was a homemaker also holding previous various clerical and secretarial positions. Elsie was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, and the Altar Society.

Survivors include her grandson, Kelly Hogan of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Hogan of Gardner; several nieces, nephews; and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by son, Jim Hogan; grandchild, Scott Hogan; and brother, Art Hickel.

A memorial service Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Memorial funds have been established for Prince of Peace Parish or Evergreen Community of Johnson County, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

