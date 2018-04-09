Drug lab explosion in Barton County explained

On Friday, April 6 at about 5:11 PM the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Great Bend Fire Department to the 70 block of Southeast 20 Road. The fire department was responding to the call of a possible structure fire.

The fire was extinguished and during the subsequent investigation it became apparent there had been a butane explosion. The resident had fled from the area. Deputies contacted the Sheriff’s Office detectives who responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant.

Upon investigation it became apparent that a clandestine lab was in use for the manufacture of marijuana wax, also called BHO or DAB. This is a fairly recent phenomenon in the drug culture. In this type of operation the active ingredient in marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is extracted from the plant in a highly concentrated form. The process uses butane and other flammable substances.

This is the first lab of this kind the Sheriff’s Office has located in Barton County.

Sheriff’s deputies seized a substantial quantity of marijuana, finished BHO, drug paraphernalia and processing equipment at the scene. Over 100, 10-ounce bottles of butane were also seized.

The resident later returned to the scene with severe burns but refused medical treatment. The incident is still under investigation and arrests are expected in the near future.