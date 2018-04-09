Barton sweep Seward in Liberal to remain in first place in Jayhawk

bartonsports.com – The No. 18 ranked Barton Community College baseball team earned its fifth straight conference 3-1 series victory as the Cougars swept Seward County Community College in Liberal on Sunday 3-1 and 8-4.

The victories improve Barton’s first place standing in the Jayhawk to 15-5 and 30-8 overall while Seward County slides to 6-14 in conference play and 18-22 on the year.

The Cougars’ next game is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in a nine inning non-conference game hosting Hutchinson Community College before beginning a pivotal conference series on Thursday as Colby Community College comes to Lawson-Biggs Field.