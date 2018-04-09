Barton Softball splits in Dodge City

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team split a pair of conference games Sunday at Dodge Community College as the Cougars easily won game one 13-4 in five innings before a rally was left for naught as the Conquistadors pulled out their own three run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off 14-13 extra frame win to salvage the split.

The results leave the Cougars at 10-8 in fourth place of the Jayhawk and 13-17 overall while Dodge City stands at 5-13 in league play and 12-24 overall.

Barton’s next field time will come Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. conference doubleheader at Northwest Kansas Technical College (2-10, 7-17) in Goodland, Kansas.