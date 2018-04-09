Barton County taxpayers can now view their taxes on-line

A new service from the Barton County Treasurer’s Office will help you avoid making a phone call or making a trip to the Courthouse. Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan says tax payers in the county now have the ability to view property taxes and pay those taxes on line. Jordan says it’s a service that he has wanted to implement since taking office last October.

There will be a fee associated with paying your taxes on line. This service is provided by Kansas.gov, a third-party working under a contract awarded and administered by the Information Network of Kansas. The online price of items or services purchased through Kansas.gov, the state’s official web portal, include funds used to develop, maintain, enhance, and expand the service offerings of the state’s portal.

To access the service, go to bartoncounty.org and click on the Treasurer’s Department tab, go to Property Tax and then click on the buttons on the right side of the page and follow the directions.