Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/6 – 4/8)

4/6

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery and criminal damage, no bond.

BOOKED: George Owen of Hoisington on Cheyenne County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and indecent solicitation of a child, bond set at $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Linda Ratley of Garfield on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Austin Amos of Hutchinson on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sammie Dawson of Winfield on BTDC case hold for court.

BOOKED: Brent Leuenberger of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery and criminal damage to JJA.

RELEASED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on a BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: George Owen of Hoisington on Cheyenne County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and indecent solicitation of a child after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Travis Watkins of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Linda Ratley of Garfield on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting $200 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Miki Sneath of Great Bend on BCDC warrant to probation.

4/7

BOOKED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and window tint, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert Stanley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Thomas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI and driving left side of roadway with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Penny Dyke of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO and interference with LEO, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Garret Mallow of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery DV, criminal damage DV, criminal restraint, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Katie Baker of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, no turn signal, texting and driving, and open container with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and window tint after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jose M. Arias on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jason Scott Thomas Jr. on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Penny Dyke of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO and interference with LEO. Received OR from GBPD for going to LSH.

4/8

BOOKED: Brent Allen of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft by deception, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Hoisington on Fast Eddy’s Bail Bonding revoked on BCDC case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Sara Allen of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, and basic speed rule, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Abram Daniel Delgadillo on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John W. Reynolds on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence with a bond of $1,000 C/S or a 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Alex Roth of Great Bend on BTDC case for felony obstruction, fleeing and elude, reckless driving, stop sign x2, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Katie Baker of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no turn signal, texting and driving, and open container after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brent Allen of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft by deception, posted bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Jacob King of Hoisington on Fast Eddy’s Bonding bond revoked on BCDC case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Vickie Batt of Hoisington on Community Corrections serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Abram Delgadillo on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sara Allen of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, and basic speed rule after she posted a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Evan Allen of Stinnett, TX on BCDC case for contempt of court after he served his imposed sentence in full.

RELEASED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.