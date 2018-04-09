Barton County landfill will access rural water district for potable water

A water well is currently used to supply potable water to the scale house at the Barton County Landfill but that will be changing in the future. Landfill Manager and County Operations Director Phil Hathcock asked Barton County Commissioners Monday for approval to to begin using water from the Rural Water District.

Phil Hathcock Audio

While contamination of the current water well was not an issue, Hathcock says SCS recommended the change due to the wells proximity to the old landfill cell.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Funds to pay for the transition from well water to the rural water district will be paid for from user fees at the landfill and will not include tax payer dollars.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to allow that transition to take place.