APRIL 9, 2018

FOR SALE: 2 16/9/24 SWATHER TIRE, 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: COMPUTER ACCESSORIES, DOLLY, 2 CELL PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: TOW DOLLY. 617-9098

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX, BABY BEDROOM FURNITURE, 6 DRAWER DRESSER W/MIRROR. 797-0059

FOR SALE: GAS WEED EATERS (HONDA & JOHN DEERE), CRAFTSMAN ROTO-TILLER. WANTED: JOHN DEERE JX75 LAWNMOWER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 792-7074

WANTED: KING SIZE BED FRAME. 282-1480

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 EXT CAB PU. WANTED: CHICKENS OR DUCKS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: KITCHEN CABINETS. 786-9940

WANTED: CRP 282-7056

WANTED: FOLD UP TABLE 6′, LAWNMOWER. 282-0038

FOR SALE: HUNTING BLIND (LOOKS LIKE A BALE OF HAY). 617-5727

FOR SALE: 1976 FORD DUMP WHEAT TRUCK. 793-3854

FOR SALE: POULAN CHAIN SAW 16″ W/HARD CASE. 792-1665

FOR SALE: LIVESTOCK CAGE FOR SMALLER ANIMALS, FOOD DEHYDRATOR. WANTED: SILKY CHICKENS. 586-8003

FOR SALE: 1993 ST 1100 HONDA MOTORCYCLE. 282-1040

WANTED: TAILIGHTS FOR A 2005 FORD F150 617-1605

FOR SALE: 85 PCS OF CORRUGATED TIN, COUCH. 894-0200

FOR SALE: BIRD HOUSES, PICNIC TABLES ADULT/KIDS, ADIRONDACK CHAIRS. 282-9331

WANTED: I-PHONE 5. 793-5645

FOR SALE: BAKEWARE W/WIRE RACKS/LIDS, ASSORTMENT OF GLASSES. 617-5811

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER /W/EXTRAS, 2 CEREAL DISPENSERS. 786-5255

FOR SALE: WINCHESTER SHOTGUN (3″ SHELLS), 20 GUAGE STEVENS YOUTH SHOTGUN. 789-1902

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/LOTS OF EXTRAS, RANCH KING 42″ RIDING MOWER OR TRADE FOR A HEDGE TRIMMER. 785-731-1127

