5 jailed after Kan. deputy finds blood, rifle in car trunk

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects on hunting violations.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped to assist occupants of a car parked on the side of the road with hazard lights on, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Blood was found dripping from the trunk. The deputy call the Kansas Game Warden and further investigation found two deer in the trunk of the car, and a loaded .22 caliber rifle and spotlight in the passenger compartment.

Deputies booked five adult occupants of the car into the Douglas County jail for multiple pending charges related to poaching the two deer. Authorities did not release names of the suspects.

Wardens investigated a similar case in Douglas County last month.