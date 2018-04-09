3 from Great Bend jailed after alleged sporting goods store theft

RENO COUNTY — Three Great Bend residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges after an employee of Dunham’s Sports in Hutchinson reported a theft.

The employee said a white male stole items from the business. Officers found the suspect and eventually made three arrests.

Mark A. Ray, 30, was arrested for theft, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a tax stamp violation.

Michael S. Moore, 27, was arrested for theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

Both Moore and Ray managed to make bond, while 23-year-old Courtney Clark faces charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She made a court appearance Monday where she managed to get her bond lowered from $6,000 to $4,500.

Moore and Ray should make a first appearance later this week.

Ray has previous convictions for aggravated battery, burglary, obstruction and trafficking contraband into a correctional institution. Moore has previous convictions for contributing to a child’s misconduct, Flee, attempted to elude criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.