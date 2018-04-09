15 job openings for next year with USD 428

As of Monday, April 9, the Great Bend school district has 15 open teaching positions for next school year. USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says for this time of the year, he feels good about that number. Teachers have until early June to announce the decision to return or leave the district before the 2018-2019 school year.

Popp says despite the district’s ability to attract quality teachers, the applicant pool is very slim.

USD 428 staff attend several job fairs throughout the state and select job fests in Oklahoma and Michigan. Popp added their Michigan connection has been successful for the most part in keeping teachers in Great Bend.

There are four offers currently out on the 15 openings that Popp hopes to hear back from in the next few days. There are six openings at the grade school level, one at the middle school, two at the high school, and six with special education.

In other USD 428 Board of Education news from Monday’s meeting:

– The board recognized Signe Cook and Stacey Magnett as candidates for the 2018-2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year program.

– Kustom Floor Designs was approved the winning bid for the flooring projects at Eisenhower and Park grade schools for $244,200.

– Washington Roofing earned the bid for a roofing project at Great Bend High School for roughly $215,000.

– The board adopted the new K-6 and Great Bend High School science curriculums.

– Great Bend Middle School committees presented their recommendation for a new science curriculum adoption.

– Strawbridge Studios, Inc. was chosen for a 3-year contract for school picture photography, submitting the lowest bid. USD 428 will move away from Lifetouch.